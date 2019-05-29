Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.97-$1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.Keysight Technologies also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.97-1.05 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Keysight Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup raised Keysight Technologies to a top pick rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Keysight Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.33.

KEYS stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.42. 2,276,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,520. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.14. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $52.67 and a fifty-two week high of $93.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 4.57%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 4,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $408,978.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

