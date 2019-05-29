Kevin O’Byrne Acquires 40,000 Shares of Centrica PLC (CNA) Stock

Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) insider Kevin O’Byrne bought 40,000 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £37,600 ($49,131.06).

Shares of CNA traded up GBX 0.24 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 93.90 ($1.23). 21,357,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,600,000. Centrica PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 92.54 ($1.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 164.50 ($2.15). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.42. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.34.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNA. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Centrica to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 158 ($2.06) to GBX 132 ($1.72) in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 119.17 ($1.56).

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

