Jury.Online Token Tops One Day Volume of $19,986.00 (JOT)

Jury.Online Token (CURRENCY:JOT) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Jury.Online Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0242 or 0.00000280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jury.Online Token has a market capitalization of $243,469.00 and approximately $19,986.00 worth of Jury.Online Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jury.Online Token has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jury.Online Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005167 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00389964 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.79 or 0.02045431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011595 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001586 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000394 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00159625 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004160 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Jury.Online Token

Jury.Online Token’s total supply is 18,601,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,061,687 tokens. The official message board for Jury.Online Token is medium.com/@Jury.Online . The official website for Jury.Online Token is jury.online

Jury.Online Token Token Trading

Jury.Online Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jury.Online Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jury.Online Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jury.Online Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jury.Online Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jury.Online Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.