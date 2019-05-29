JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Pilbara Minerals (PILBF) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of PILBF stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. Pilbara Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $0.82.

About Pilbara Minerals

Pilbara Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Australia. The company focuses on the development of Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. Pilbara Minerals Limited is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

