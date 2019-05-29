JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $42.17 Million Position in Wabash National Co. (WNC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,111,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 417,141 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.06% of Wabash National worth $42,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Wabash National during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Wabash National by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Wabash National during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Wabash National by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 25,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Wabash National by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wabash National stock opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Wabash National Co. has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $20.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.99.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Wabash National had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WNC. ValuEngine raised Wabash National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

