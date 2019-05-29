JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Holdings in Power Integrations Inc (POWI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $46,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Power Integrations by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 10.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Power Integrations by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Balu Balakrishnan sold 4,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $333,987.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Sharp sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $237,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,923.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,595 shares of company stock worth $2,036,289. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

POWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.25.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $66.69 on Wednesday. Power Integrations Inc has a 12-month low of $47.35 and a 12-month high of $81.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19. Power Integrations had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $89.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 31.78%.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

