JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (JW.A) Hits New 52-Week Low at $42.64

Shares of JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.64 and last traded at $42.67, with a volume of 3087 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.73.

Several analysts recently commented on JW.A shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64.

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.17). JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $449.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

