Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $193.29 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,823,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,365 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises 2.3% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $193,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.41.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $61.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $55.38 and a 12 month high of $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.99%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

