Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 17,942 Shares of Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd Inc (MHF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd Inc (NYSE:MHF) by 58.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,942 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 41,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 15.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MHF opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd Inc has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $7.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0255 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

