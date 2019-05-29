Jamieson Wellness Inc (JWEL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Jamieson Wellness Inc (TSE:JWEL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from Jamieson Wellness’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Jamieson Wellness stock traded down C$0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$19.04. 44,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $749.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59. Jamieson Wellness has a one year low of C$17.15 and a one year high of C$27.88.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Jamieson Wellness presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.20.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, sells, and markets natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The company offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

