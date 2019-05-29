Private Vista LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $634,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $436,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $476,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,121,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 22,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $149.59 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $125.81 and a 12 month high of $173.39.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/29/ishares-russell-2000-etf-iwm-stake-lifted-by-private-vista-llc.html.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.