iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Stake Lessened by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 46.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 494,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 431,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $75,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,552,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,462,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,754 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,027,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,690,000 after acquiring an additional 140,249 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,232,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,856,000 after acquiring an additional 843,952 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,654,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,476,000 after acquiring an additional 516,575 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,639,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,495,000 after acquiring an additional 170,117 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $149.59 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $125.81 and a 12-month high of $173.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

