iShares MSCI Russia ETF (ERUS) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 295,533 shares, a decline of 51.8% from the April 15th total of 612,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,946 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
NYSEARCA:ERUS opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $36.77.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 229.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,104,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,088,000 after buying an additional 769,557 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,101,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,970,000 after buying an additional 538,284 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,788,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,422,000 after buying an additional 154,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,449,000.
