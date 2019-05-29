iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 295,533 shares, a decline of 51.8% from the April 15th total of 612,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,946 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NYSEARCA:ERUS opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $36.77.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 229.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,104,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,088,000 after buying an additional 769,557 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,101,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,970,000 after buying an additional 538,284 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,788,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,422,000 after buying an additional 154,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,449,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “iShares MSCI Russia ETF (ERUS) Short Interest Update” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/29/ishares-msci-russia-etf-erus-short-interest-update.html.

Featured Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.