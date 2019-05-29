Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV) Holdings Increased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,268 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $41,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Iqvia by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 2,517.2% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 115,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,360,000 after buying an additional 110,606 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the 1st quarter worth about $589,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 100,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,693,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iqvia stock opened at $136.61 on Wednesday. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $97.64 and a twelve month high of $146.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Iqvia news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 1,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $172,925.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 4,044,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $569,462,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,187,753 shares of company stock valued at $589,529,674 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IQV. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of Iqvia from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Iqvia from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Iqvia from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Iqvia to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.02.

Iqvia Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

