IPG Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,830 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 11,915 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 493 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BUD opened at $80.98 on Wednesday. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a one year low of $64.54 and a one year high of $106.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.27. The company had revenue of $12.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.1152 per share. This is a boost from Anheuser Busch Inbev’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.91. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.26%.

BUD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “top pick” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.64 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

