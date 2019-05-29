Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 5,519 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,636% compared to the average daily volume of 318 call options.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $58.71 on Wednesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $65.64.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.32) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

BHVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Svb Leerink raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.91.

In related news, insider John Tilton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $501,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Declan Doogan sold 50,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $2,386,566.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 394,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,588,895.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 356,733 shares of company stock valued at $18,672,281. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 333.3% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/29/investors-purchase-high-volume-of-call-options-on-biohaven-pharmaceutical-bhvn.html.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.