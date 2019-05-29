Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 5,519 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,636% compared to the average daily volume of 318 call options.
Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $58.71 on Wednesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $65.64.
Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.32) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, insider John Tilton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $501,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Declan Doogan sold 50,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $2,386,566.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 394,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,588,895.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 356,733 shares of company stock valued at $18,672,281. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 333.3% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.
