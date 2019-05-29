Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK cut its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 73.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 289,166 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,251,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,693,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,809 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,987,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $585,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,429 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Invesco by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,047,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Invesco by 3,044.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,419,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,944 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IVZ opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.57. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $28.53.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Invesco had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $887.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 51.03%.

In other news, Director Rod Canion acquired 10,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IVZ. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Edward Jones cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

