Inverness Counsel LLC NY Takes Position in Raytheon (RTN)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RTN. Wolfe Research set a $205.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a report on Friday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Raytheon from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.69.

NYSE RTN opened at $178.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. Raytheon has a fifty-two week low of $144.27 and a fifty-two week high of $214.76.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Raytheon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Raytheon’s payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

In other Raytheon news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.72, for a total value of $98,130.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,438.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Wood sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.58, for a total value of $75,826.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,840.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,062 shares of company stock worth $2,544,079 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

