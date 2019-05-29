Intertape Polymer Group (ITP) Senior Officer Sells C$91,750.00 in Stock

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Senior Officer Silvano Iaboni sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.35, for a total value of C$91,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$482,127.90.

Intertape Polymer Group stock opened at C$18.97 on Wednesday. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12 month low of C$14.60 and a 12 month high of C$19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 24.32.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$380.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$373.85 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Intertape Polymer Group will post 1.14999998119891 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.187 dividend. This is a boost from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Intertape Polymer Group’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$23.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging and engineered coated products, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

