Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

Shares of IEX:IBKR opened at $53.05 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $80.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.40.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

