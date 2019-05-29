Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) Director Joyce Erony Sells 44,053 Shares

Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) Director Joyce Erony sold 44,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total value of $2,390,756.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joyce Erony also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 23rd, Joyce Erony sold 39,379 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $2,146,943.08.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $54.29. 242,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,332. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $64.34.

Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.79 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 187.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,975,000 after purchasing an additional 907,003 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 416.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,096,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,236,000 after purchasing an additional 883,826 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 780,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,970,000 after purchasing an additional 541,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 805,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,031,000 after purchasing an additional 259,453 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 91.1% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 528,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,037,000 after purchasing an additional 252,178 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Dougherty & Co began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.56.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

