Insolar Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $896,508.00 (INS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:INS) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. Insolar has a total market capitalization of $12.86 million and approximately $896,508.00 worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Insolar has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar. One Insolar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00004541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Okcoin Korea, Kucoin, Mercatox and Bithumb.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Insolar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00386928 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011519 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 46.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.12 or 0.02009876 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001589 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000397 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00149259 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004145 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Insolar Profile

Insolar was first traded on August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario . The official message board for Insolar is medium.com/insolar . Insolar’s official website is insolar.io

Buying and Selling Insolar

Insolar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKex, Okcoin Korea, Mercatox, Coinrail, Cobinhood, Radar Relay, Bithumb, Kucoin, Liqui and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insolar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insolar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.