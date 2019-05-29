Insider Selling: Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) General Counsel Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total value of $1,173,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,090,206.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SNPS opened at $117.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.30. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.14 and a 12 month high of $124.12.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $836.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.41 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BidaskClub raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Lunia Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,330,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,697,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,273,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,189,000 after buying an additional 1,513,575 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,199,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,271,000 after buying an additional 1,291,643 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,795,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $572,424,000 after buying an additional 931,666 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

