Insider Selling: ServiceNow Inc (NOW) Insider Sells 3,559 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) insider David Schneider sold 3,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.08, for a total transaction of $957,655.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,852,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

David Schneider also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, David Schneider sold 2,446 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.50, for a total transaction of $656,751.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, David Schneider sold 3,414 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $805,772.28.

On Monday, April 15th, David Schneider sold 3,259 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.07, for a total transaction of $795,424.13.

On Wednesday, March 20th, David Schneider sold 3,414 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.00, for a total transaction of $829,602.00.

On Friday, March 15th, David Schneider sold 3,259 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.37, for a total transaction of $786,624.83.

On Thursday, February 28th, David Schneider sold 2,373 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.17, for a total value of $569,923.41.

Shares of NOW traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.19. 1,081,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,775. ServiceNow Inc has a twelve month low of $147.63 and a twelve month high of $281.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,320.95, a P/E/G ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. ServiceNow had a positive return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $788.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 118.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $37,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOW. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ServiceNow to $285.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on ServiceNow from $260.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.24.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

