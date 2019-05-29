Insider Selling: Rexnord Corp (RXN) VP Sells 430 Shares of Stock

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 430 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $11,425.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,171 shares in the company, valued at $217,103.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sudhanshu Chhabra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 14th, Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 6,974 shares of Rexnord stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $192,412.66.

Shares of NYSE:RXN traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.04. The stock had a trading volume of 826,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.56. Rexnord Corp has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $32.11.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Rexnord had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $537.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Rexnord Corp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rexnord by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,153,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,114,000 after buying an additional 1,285,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rexnord by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,862,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,451,000 after buying an additional 456,769 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Rexnord by 27.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,317,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,532,000 after buying an additional 927,494 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Rexnord by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,795,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,104,000 after buying an additional 449,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Rexnord by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,930,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,680,000 after buying an additional 52,479 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RXN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised Rexnord to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

