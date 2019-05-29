Insider Buying: Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (HIX) Major Shareholder Purchases 18,865 Shares of Stock

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 18,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $123,565.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 45,439 shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $299,897.40.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 116,911 shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $775,119.93.

On Monday, April 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 75,338 shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $497,984.18.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 33,353 shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $220,463.33.

On Friday, April 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 55,356 shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $365,903.16.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 14,509 shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.57 per share, for a total transaction of $95,324.13.

On Thursday, April 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,000 shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $131,200.00.

Shares of NYSE HIX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.51. 200,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,356. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $6.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0465 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,053,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,006 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 24,357 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 145,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

