Insider Buying: Equity BancShares Inc (EQBK) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) Director Harvey R. Sorensen acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.66 per share, for a total transaction of $51,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EQBK stock opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. Equity BancShares Inc has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $44.30. The company has a market cap of $407.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Get Equity BancShares alerts:

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19). Equity BancShares had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $35.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.61 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity BancShares Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

EQBK has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Equity BancShares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 7.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 24,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 573,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 573,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Insider Buying: Equity BancShares Inc (EQBK) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/29/insider-buying-equity-bancshares-inc-eqbk-director-buys-2000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Equity BancShares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.