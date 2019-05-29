Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Inovio’s earnings and revenues missed estimates in the first quarter of 2019. The company’s progress with its lead pipeline candidate, VGX-3100, for the treatment of cervical dysplasia is encouraging. Apart from VGX-3100, Inovio also has some promising vaccine candidates in its portfolio, which are progressing well. Additionally, Inovio has collaboration with big pharma companies like Roche, Regeneron and AstraZeneca, which helps the company with their expertise for further growth. Moreover, the company’s targeted cervical cancer market holds untapped potential. However, the company has no approved product in its portfolio and its excessive dependence on its partners for funding the development of its pipeline candidates raises a concern. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

INO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $3.62 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group set a $8.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.22.

Shares of INO opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $319.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.70. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $6.30.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.95% and a negative net margin of 295.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 100,000 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $331,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,411,055 shares in the company, valued at $7,980,592.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,169,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,896,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,929,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,956 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,073,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 596,684 shares during the period. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

