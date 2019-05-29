Indicoin Hits One Day Volume of $1,170.00 (INDI)

Indicoin (CURRENCY:INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Indicoin has a market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $1,170.00 worth of Indicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Indicoin has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. One Indicoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Indicoin alerts:

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00027224 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000378 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005760 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000328 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Indicoin Token Profile

Indicoin (CRYPTO:INDI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Indicoin’s total supply is 360,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Indicoin is /r/INDICOIN . Indicoin’s official Twitter account is @Indi_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Indicoin is www.indicoin.org.in

Buying and Selling Indicoin

Indicoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Indicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.