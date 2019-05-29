Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) Holdings Reduced by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP lowered its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,734 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 26,635,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $727,092,000 after purchasing an additional 229,776 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,872,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $275,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,755,609 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $157,531,000 after purchasing an additional 148,256 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $96,167,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,817,675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,034,000 after purchasing an additional 38,950 shares in the last quarter.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of IMO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.11. 7,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,491. Imperial Oil Ltd has a 52-week low of $24.29 and a 52-week high of $34.56.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IMO. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Imperial Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $42.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.41.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) Holdings Reduced by Ruffer LLP” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/29/imperial-oil-ltd-imo-holdings-reduced-by-ruffer-llp.html.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.