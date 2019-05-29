IDEX Market Cap Achieves $7.08 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One IDEX token can now be bought for about $0.0353 or 0.00000407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $7.08 million and approximately $50,431.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IDEX has traded down 12.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005142 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00386985 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.72 or 0.02067379 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011524 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001586 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000395 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00161495 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000809 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,277,250 tokens. IDEX's official website is idex.market . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . IDEX's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . IDEX's official message board is medium.com/idex

Buying and Selling IDEX

IDEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

