Iconomi Price Up 9.5% Over Last Week (ICN)

Iconomi (CURRENCY:ICN) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 29th. During the last week, Iconomi has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. One Iconomi token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00003001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Binance, Tux Exchange and HitBTC. Iconomi has a total market cap of $25.78 million and $804.00 worth of Iconomi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005110 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00387587 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 51% against the dollar and now trades at $182.00 or 0.02095749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011546 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001581 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000395 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00161599 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000826 BTC.

About Iconomi

Iconomi launched on August 25th, 2016. Iconomi’s total supply is 98,930,340 tokens. The Reddit community for Iconomi is /r/iconomi . Iconomi’s official Twitter account is @iconominet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Iconomi is medium.com/iconominet . Iconomi’s official website is www.iconomi.net

Buying and Selling Iconomi

Iconomi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, HitBTC, Mercatox, Binance, Liqui, Bitsane, IDEX, Livecoin, Kraken and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconomi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconomi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconomi using one of the exchanges listed above.

