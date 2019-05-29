Icon Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,960 Southern Co (SO)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Southern by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A raised its holdings in Southern by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $424,371.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,619.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry A. Clark III purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.19 per share, with a total value of $100,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 271,035 shares of company stock valued at $13,920,112. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on SO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Southern and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.23.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $53.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.21. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $54.76.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.78%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

