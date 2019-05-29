IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $257.77.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up previously from $260.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $273.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.22, for a total value of $422,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,749,740. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter worth $32,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter worth $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 40.3% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $224.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $144.71 and a 12-month high of $242.86.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 14.74%. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

