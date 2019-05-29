Hummingbird Resources (HUM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.80

Hummingbird Resources Ltd (LON:HUM) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 13.80 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 13.88 ($0.18), with a volume of 557889 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.25 ($0.19).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 42 ($0.55) target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $49.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Hummingbird Resources plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral exploration properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company primarily holds interests in the Dugbe 1 project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali. The company was founded in 2005 and is Headquartered in West Midlands, the United Kingdom.

