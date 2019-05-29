Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) Shares Bought by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 347,310 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,034 shares during the period. Hoegh LNG Partners accounts for about 1.4% of Globeflex Capital L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Hoegh LNG Partners were worth $6,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMLP. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 64,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 53,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 265.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 21,179 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. 23.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMLP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hoegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Nordea Equity Research cut Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hoegh LNG Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Hoegh LNG Partners stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.54. The company had a trading volume of 55,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,109. Hoegh LNG Partners LP has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $19.98. The stock has a market cap of $592.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Hoegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 52.96%. The company had revenue of $37.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.86 million. Analysts predict that Hoegh LNG Partners LP will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.03%. Hoegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.70%.

Hoegh LNG Partners Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

