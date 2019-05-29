Hino Motors Ltd (OTCMKTS:HINOY) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $80.32 and last traded at $80.32, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.67.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Hino Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd.

Get Hino Motors alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Hino Motors (HINOY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $80.32” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/29/hino-motors-hinoy-sets-new-52-week-low-at-80-32.html.

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger cars, as well as various types of engines, replenishment parts, etc. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Hino Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hino Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.