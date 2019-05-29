Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Shares Up 1.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)’s share price shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $20.00. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Hibbett Sports traded as high as $25.24 and last traded at $24.39. 39,590 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 927,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.96.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.54 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 target price on shares of Hibbett Sports and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.55.
In related news, CEO Jeffry O. Rosenthal sold 30,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market capitalization of $436.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.16 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.
Hibbett Sports Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIBB)
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.
Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.