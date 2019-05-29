Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Shares Up 1.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)’s share price shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $20.00. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Hibbett Sports traded as high as $25.24 and last traded at $24.39. 39,590 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 927,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.96.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.54 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 target price on shares of Hibbett Sports and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.55.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffry O. Rosenthal sold 30,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a market capitalization of $436.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.16 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Shares Up 1.8% After Analyst Upgrade” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/29/hibbett-sports-hibb-shares-up-1-8-after-analyst-upgrade.html.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.