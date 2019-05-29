Hemenway Trust Co LLC Raises Position in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,190 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 97,199 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,436,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 163,611 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $22,615,000 after buying an additional 12,836 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 36,271 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,014,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 188,123 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,004,000 after buying an additional 38,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,387 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 target price (up from $178.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

Union Pacific stock opened at $169.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $128.08 and a twelve month high of $180.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The railroad operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase 150,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $1,700,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,141,259.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $174.06 per share, for a total transaction of $870,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $870,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,667 shares of company stock worth $5,454,729. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Hemenway Trust Co LLC Raises Position in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/29/hemenway-trust-co-llc-raises-position-in-union-pacific-co-unp.html.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.