Head to Head Survey: Mercantil Bank (AMTB) & Bridge Bancorp (BDGE)

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) and Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.0% of Bridge Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Mercantil Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of Bridge Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Mercantil Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bridge Bancorp and Mercantil Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridge Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Mercantil Bank 0 3 2 0 2.40

Bridge Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.79%. Mercantil Bank has a consensus price target of $17.60, indicating a potential downside of 7.12%. Given Bridge Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Bridge Bancorp is more favorable than Mercantil Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Bridge Bancorp and Mercantil Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridge Bancorp 21.69% 10.59% 1.04% Mercantil Bank N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Bridge Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Mercantil Bank does not pay a dividend. Bridge Bancorp pays out 34.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bridge Bancorp and Mercantil Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridge Bancorp $180.55 million 3.15 $39.23 million $2.66 10.76 Mercantil Bank N/A N/A N/A $1.36 13.93

Bridge Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Mercantil Bank. Bridge Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mercantil Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bridge Bancorp beats Mercantil Bank on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities. In addition, it offers certificate of deposit account registry service and insured cash sweep programs; merchant credit and debit card processing, cash management, lockbox processing, online banking, and remote deposit capture services; automated teller machines, safe deposit boxes, and individual retirement accounts; and investment products and services through a third party broker dealer, as well as title insurance brokerage services. As of February 19, 2019, the company operated 39 retail branch locations serving Long Island and the greater New York metropolitan area; and 1 loan production office in Manhattan. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Bridgehampton, New York.

Mercantil Bank Company Profile

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts. In addition, it offers trust and estate planning products and services, brokerage and investment advisory services in global capital markets, and wealth management and fiduciary services. Further, the company provides debit and credit cards; remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, e-statements, night depository, direct deposit, and treasury management services; and cashier's checks, safe deposit boxes, and letters of credit. As of March 21, 2019, it operated 23 banking centers comprising 15 in South Florida and 8 in Houston, as well as loan production offices in Dallas, Texas, and New York. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

