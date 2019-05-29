Head-To-Head Survey: EMCORE (EMKR) and MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI)

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) and MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get EMCORE alerts:

This table compares EMCORE and MACOM Technology Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMCORE $85.62 million 1.17 -$17.45 million ($0.53) -6.79 MACOM Technology Solutions $570.40 million 1.65 -$139.97 million $0.14 102.50

EMCORE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MACOM Technology Solutions. EMCORE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MACOM Technology Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for EMCORE and MACOM Technology Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMCORE 0 0 3 0 3.00 MACOM Technology Solutions 3 4 3 0 2.00

EMCORE presently has a consensus target price of $5.82, indicating a potential upside of 61.57%. MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus target price of $18.53, indicating a potential upside of 29.14%. Given EMCORE’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EMCORE is more favorable than MACOM Technology Solutions.

Risk and Volatility

EMCORE has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MACOM Technology Solutions has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.3% of EMCORE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of EMCORE shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.4% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EMCORE and MACOM Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMCORE -27.99% -16.56% -12.99% MACOM Technology Solutions -30.19% -1.98% -0.89%

Summary

MACOM Technology Solutions beats EMCORE on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products. The company also provides chip devices products, including high-power gain chips, GPON fiber-to-the-premises, and data center chip products; and navigation systems products, such as fiber optic gyroscope products and inertial measurement units and navigation systems products. It sells its products through direct sales force, application engineers, third party sales representatives, and distributors. EMCORE Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines. Its semiconductor products are electronic components that are incorporated in electronic systems, such as wireless basestations, high density networks, active antenna arrays, radar, magnetic resonance imaging systems, and test and measurement. The company serves various markets comprising telecommunication that includes carrier infrastructure, which comprise long-haul/metro, 5G, and fiber-to-the-X/PON; data centers; and industrial and defense, including military and commercial radar, RF jammers, electronic countermeasures, and communication data links, as well as multi-market applications, such as industrial, medical, test and measurement, and scientific applications. It sells its products through direct sales force, applications engineering staff, independent sales representatives, resellers, and distributors, as well as an e-commerce channel. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.