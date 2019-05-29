Head to Head Review: United Community Bancorp (UCBA) vs. Bancorp 34 (BCTF)

United Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:UCBA) and Bancorp 34 (NASDAQ:BCTF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares United Community Bancorp and Bancorp 34’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Community Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Bancorp 34 2.26% 1.60% 0.20%

This table compares United Community Bancorp and Bancorp 34’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Community Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bancorp 34 $32.81 million 1.55 $1.07 million N/A N/A

Bancorp 34 has higher revenue and earnings than United Community Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.4% of United Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of Bancorp 34 shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of United Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Bancorp 34 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

United Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Bancorp 34 does not pay a dividend. United Community Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for United Community Bancorp and Bancorp 34, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Bancorp 34 0 0 0 0 N/A

About United Community Bancorp

United Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and businesses in Southeastern Indiana. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand accounts, including checking accounts; interest-bearing accounts, such as interest-bearing checking and money market accounts; regular savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as municipal deposits. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate, multi-family real estate, nonresidential real estate and land, construction, agricultural, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, loans secured by savings accounts or certificates of deposit, new farm and garden equipment loans, new and used automobiles loans, recreational vehicle loans, and secured and unsecured personal loans. It operates through five branches located in Dearborn County and three branches located in adjacent Ripley County in Indiana. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.

About Bancorp 34

Bancorp 34, Inc. operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts and related services, including online cash management. The company also originates commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land development loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and consumer and other loans. It operates 4 full-service banking centers, including 1 each in Otero and Dona Ana Counties, New Mexico; and 2 in Maricopa County, Arizona, as well as 10 residential mortgage and commercial loan production offices in Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, Oregon, and Washington. Bancorp 34, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Alamogordo, New Mexico.

