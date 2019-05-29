Head-To-Head Comparison: FormFactor (FORM) and Marvell Technology Group (MRVL)

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) and Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get FormFactor alerts:

This table compares FormFactor and Marvell Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FormFactor 19.76% 11.06% 8.49% Marvell Technology Group -6.25% 7.95% 6.01%

This table compares FormFactor and Marvell Technology Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FormFactor $529.67 million 2.04 $104.04 million $0.77 18.84 Marvell Technology Group $2.87 billion 4.93 -$179.09 million $0.85 25.12

FormFactor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marvell Technology Group. FormFactor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marvell Technology Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.3% of FormFactor shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of FormFactor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Marvell Technology Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Marvell Technology Group pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. FormFactor does not pay a dividend. Marvell Technology Group pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Marvell Technology Group has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for FormFactor and Marvell Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FormFactor 0 3 2 0 2.40 Marvell Technology Group 0 2 18 0 2.90

FormFactor presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.05%. Marvell Technology Group has a consensus target price of $25.76, suggesting a potential upside of 20.66%. Given FormFactor’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe FormFactor is more favorable than Marvell Technology Group.

Volatility and Risk

FormFactor has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marvell Technology Group has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FormFactor beats Marvell Technology Group on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies. It also provides probing systems for semiconductor design engineers to capture and analyze accurate data; integrated measurement systems that include test instrumentation, probe, cabling configurations, and software to enable fast, accurate, and on-wafer data collection for complex application and measurement needs; thermal subsystems that produce thermal chucks and other test systems used in probe stations. In addition, the company offers on-site probe card maintenance and service training, seminars, and telephone support services. FormFactor, Inc. markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturers' representatives, and distributors in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Japan, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses. The company also provides networking products, which comprise Ethernet solutions consisting of Ethernet switches, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers, embedded communication processors, and Ethernet adapters and controllers. In addition, it offers a portfolio of connectivity solutions, including Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated system-on-a-chip (SoC) products, which are integrated into various end devices, such as enterprise access points, home gateways and voice assistants, multimedia devices, gaming products, printers, automotive infotainment and telematics units, and smart industrial devices. Further, the company provides printer SoC products and application processors. It has operations in the United States, China, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, India, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.