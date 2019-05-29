Hayden Royal LLC Buys 297 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Hayden Royal LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 3.6% of Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1,195.0% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 9,560 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 26,494 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 126,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 420.9% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 35,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 28,780 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPY opened at $280.15 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $233.76 and a 12-month high of $294.95.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/29/hayden-royal-llc-buys-297-shares-of-spdr-sp-500-etf-trust-spy.html.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $1.2331 dividend. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Read More: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.