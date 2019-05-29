Hanger (HNGR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hanger, Inc. delivers orthotic and prosthetic patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions. The company’s products & services segment provides Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components and provides rehabilitative solutions. Hanger Inc., formerly known as Hanger Orthoped, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Get Hanger alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Hanger from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th.

OTCMKTS HNGR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.08. The stock had a trading volume of 498,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,775. Hanger has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $24.50.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $236.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.40 million.

In related news, insider Vinit K. Asar bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $51,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hanger during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanger during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Hanger by 3,122.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,378 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hanger during the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Weber Alan W purchased a new position in shares of Hanger during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hanger (HNGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.