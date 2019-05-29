Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $44.54 Million Stake in Worldpay Inc (WP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in shares of Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 392,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,198 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Worldpay were worth $44,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Worldpay by 20.5% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,686,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $985,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,881 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Worldpay by 36.3% in the first quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Worldpay in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,384,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Worldpay by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Worldpay by 14.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Worldpay alerts:

WP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities cut Worldpay from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Worldpay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Worldpay to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Worldpay from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Worldpay from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.55.

In related news, VP Shane Happach sold 9,000 shares of Worldpay stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $1,020,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher A. Thompson sold 13,592 shares of Worldpay stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $1,340,850.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 83,849 shares of company stock worth $8,250,159 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WP stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.00. The company had a trading volume of 38,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,809. Worldpay Inc has a 12 month low of $70.41 and a 12 month high of $123.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.37 million. Worldpay had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 3.63%. Worldpay’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Worldpay Inc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $44.54 Million Stake in Worldpay Inc (WP)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/29/handelsbanken-fonder-ab-has-44-54-million-stake-in-worldpay-inc-wp.html.

Worldpay Profile

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Worldpay Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australasia. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Issuer Solutions. The company offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP).

Receive News & Ratings for Worldpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.