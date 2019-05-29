Hamilton Lane (HLNE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36, Briefing.com reports. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 66.32%. The company had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HLNE stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.04. 2,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,002. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $31.81 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Macquarie raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hamilton Lane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

In other news, major shareholder Tara Devlin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $430,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 6.2% in the first quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,290,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,245,000 after buying an additional 75,379 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 550.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 31,492 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 16.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 650,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,349,000 after buying an additional 93,292 shares during the period. Finally, SEI Investments Co raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 41.1% in the first quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 51,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 15,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Hamilton Lane (HLNE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/29/hamilton-lane-hlne-releases-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.