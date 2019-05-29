Hacken Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8,865.00 (HKN)

Hacken (CURRENCY:HKN) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 29th. Over the last week, Hacken has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar. One Hacken token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00002253 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, Kucoin and Kuna. Hacken has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $8,865.00 worth of Hacken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hacken alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $769.46 or 0.08876701 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00038411 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001727 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012354 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000602 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Hacken’s total supply is 5,544,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,369,516 tokens. The official message board for Hacken is steemit.com/@hacken . Hacken’s official Twitter account is @Hacken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hacken is hacken.io . The Reddit community for Hacken is /r/hacken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Hacken Token Trading

Hacken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Kucoin, Kuna and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hacken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hacken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hacken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.