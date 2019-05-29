Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Guaranty Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

GNTY opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.01.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.01 per share, for a total transaction of $135,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 277,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 25,723 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 25,723 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 198,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.