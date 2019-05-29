Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $12.43 Million Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,202 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $12,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,964,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,173,000 after buying an additional 432,487 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,606,000 after buying an additional 16,892 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

JLL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $206.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Sunday, February 17th. ValuEngine raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.83.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $131.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 1 year low of $119.79 and a 1 year high of $174.42.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Jones Lang LaSalle’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Jones Lang LaSalle’s payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

